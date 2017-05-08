TORONTO – Looks like Justin Trudeau isn’t the only one getting the honour of having a baby named after him! The Casowe family, who have been stuck in a refugee detention for 8 months since crossing the border into Canada, recently named their child ‘Toronto Detention Centre.’

“Like the family that named their child Justin Trudeau, we wanted to give our new son a name that reflected our gratitude to Canada,” said father Guled, whose refugee claim failed because he entered Canada from the United States – a “safe” third country. “Given we have not been allowed outside these walls, our options were pretty limited.”

Toronto Detention Centre Malcolm Casowe (the middle name was in honour of the one guard who doesn’t treat them like criminals) was born 8 pounds 3 ounces. Although a Canadian citizen by birth he will likely spend the next several years in the medium security prison facility while the Immigration and Refugee Board attempts to deport his parents.

“We are so blessed to have a healthy baby boy, we couldn’t ask for anything more. Although if the Canadian Government would consider imposing a limit on the amount of time refugee claimants can be imprisoned against their will, like nearly all other developed nations do, that would be okay with us,” said the new mom Haweeyo.

The parents say they are looking forward to the daily joys of parenting, like asking the guard’s permission to feed him and hearing his first words: “refugee claim denied.”