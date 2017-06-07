Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, the Beaverton Weekly Report is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

This week Luke is joined by comedians Rhiannon Archer and Dena Jackson as well as writer Pat Dussault. The four of them wonder whether Andrew Scheer’s Tory win is going to become the plot for a lame sequel to the Florida Recount (2:00), discuss how Kellie Leitch didn’t win because she reminded us of our evil stepmom (7:00), break down the absurdity of a sitting President criticizing the mayor of a city that has just been attacked (11:00), question just how bad Donald Trump must be at sex (19:30) and enjoy the Wynne’s government attempt to make a bunch of promises the Ontario Tories won’t follow through on (25:00). Then the Approximately Ten Minute Long Quiz shows us the important of being polite.