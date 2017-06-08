Area woman so busy she doesn’t even have time to eat yogurt.

TORONTO – Forced to juggle career, family and an active social life, local woman Carole Vonn was unable to find any time in her busy schedule to eat yogurt this week.

“I knew that being an adult woman would be a give-and-take situation,” said Vonn while breastfeeding her 9 month old baby, vacuuming her living room, and putting the finishing touches on a PowerPoint presentation about Ocean Acidification for the Institute of Ocean Sciences. “But I never thought in a million years that I’d be so busy that I’d have to skip yogurt.”

“Yogurt!”

The inability to find time even a second in the day to eat the semi-solid, fermented milk product is a problem affecting more and more busy women.

“The average woman has 30 fewer minutes of weekly yogurt time than she did in 2012,” said Loraine Claxton, director of Yoplait’s Women’s Division. “We’re currently beta testing portable yogurt IVs and yogo-stations at bus stops.”

While those solutions may offer hope for the future of female yogurt consumption, women like Vonn are forced to find their own way.

“Do I like the idea of waking up at 4:30 am just to suck back a tube of the white stuff? No. But if that’s what it takes to lead a happy and successful yogurt filled life then so be it.”

At press time, Vonn was seen skipping her daily salad, so she could make time to help a male colleague who makes 12% more than her doing the same job.