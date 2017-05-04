Canadian playwrights scramble to find next American tragedy to make all about us

NEW YORK – In the wake of 7 Tony-nominations for the Newfoundland-set Come From Away, playwrights across Canada are hard at work on the next musical romp that capitalizes on an American disaster.

The unlikely hit musical about Gander’s response to the airplanes that were diverted to its airport during 9/11 has been praised for giving Broadway audiences an uplifting, decidedly Canadian message of hope in the face of tragedy. But now, the nation’s artists are ready to throw away the good will the show earned with even more exploitive stage productions in the name of something much Canadian; the need for American recognition.

According to theater magnate David Mirvish “If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Come From Away’s reception, it’s that a surefire way to success is repackaging the darkest moments of American history with a dash of Canadian smug superiority.”

So far, the Canada Council for the Arts has sponsored research and development for a one man show about the Canadian who had a shack next to the Oklahoma City bomber, a restoration comedy about a Canmore policeman’s response to watching the Waco siege on television, and a rock opera based on the music of the Burton Cummings, set inside the fuselage of the Challenger spacecraft. “The Guess Who’s: These Eyes Are Crying… (Because They Witnessed the Challenger Explosion)” starts previews next month.

While Canadian theatergoers remain skeptical, Mirvish believes, just like with Come From Away, local audiences will start embracing them once they receive international recognition. “In many ways, Come From Away is the embodiment of the Canadian dream. By being celebrated by Americans.”