Sephora launches new service where they break into your home and put makeup on you while you sleep

SAN FRANCISCO – Makeup retailer Sephora has introduced a new program where one of their employees will break into your home in the middle of the night and do your makeup for you while you sleep.

“It’s the logical next step in customer service,” Sephora spokesperson Christine Chalmers explained. “What’s more convenient than having your makeup delivered to your door? Having it delivered straight to your face, whether you want it or not.”

Some customers are leery of the new service, which is currently being beta tested on prefered clientele and anyone who happens to be sleeping at the address of prefered clientele.

“Call me old fashioned,” Sephora customer Parvati Joshi said. “But I just don’t like the idea of strangers breaking into my home and doing things to me while I sleep. I don’t think I’ll sign up for this.”

Joshi was visibly upset when she was informed that the service was not something Sephora customers sign up for, but something anyone who’s ever bought an item from Sephora must pay a small monthly fee to opt out of.

At press time, Sephora was conducting a hiring spree for individuals experienced at working with blush, bronzer, eyeshadow, and lockpicking tools.