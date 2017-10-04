Winnipeg voted best place to live at latitude 49.8951° N, longitude 97.1384° W

WINNIPEG – For the fourth year in a row Winnipeg has been voted as the best place to live at the co-ordinates of longitude 49.8951° N, latitude 97.1384° W.

“We have come a long way since Winnipeg was only known for being the murder capital of Canada” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “Now we only have the average amount of murders for a city in Manitoba that is approximately 66 miles north of the US border and 88 miles west of the Ontario border.”

Many factors, including an existent public transport system, some sort of eduction and running water, led to Winnipeg being voted as the place with the highest standard of living at this very, very specific geographic location.

“Winnipeg is the best at lots of things” said local elementary teacher Rebecca Flowns “Best city in in Canada named Winnipeg, best city in Manitoba with population between 700, 000 and 800, 000 people, finest city at the UTM Northing‎: ‎5,528,626.50 and UTM Easting‎: ‎633,697.92. The list just goes on and on.”

“Maybe this is the year the Jet’s will finally become the best hockey team called the Winnipeg Jets,” he added.

Not all reactions to the honorific have been as positive “I think the best place to live at longitude 49.8951° N, latitude 97.1384° W is 300 ft up in the air.” said airship enthusiast Tom Gki “but Winnipeg is a close second.”

In related news, Thunder Bay had once again lost the title of best city at 48.3809°N, 89.2477° W.