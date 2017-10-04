To avoid politicizing tragedy, Republicans offer to debate gun control once America goes a week without a violent gun homicide

Luke and the Panel (Aisha Brown, Tim Rabnett and Aaron Hagey-MacKay) discuss the absurdity of the ‘don’t politicize this issue’ point after the tragedy in Las Vegas (2:30), why some Americans believe gun control laws won’t work (8:00), the fact that millions of Americans are convinced the shooter was in ISIS with no evidence (12:00), Donald Trump’s inept ‘warmest condolences’ response (17:00), Trump’s very very bad trip to Puerto Rico (24:30) and how the Jagmeet Singh NDP leadership will put Canada’s progressivism to the test (30:30). Then the approximately ten minute long quiz finds a way to make cemeteries fun.