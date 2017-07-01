Nation’s Millennials celebrate four days of time-and-a-half pay

CANADA- The nation’s underemployed Millennials have reason to be excited as this July 1st weekend marks the ancient four-day celebration of time-and-a-half pay, thus allowing them to finally earn a living wage for 96 hours.

“There’s really nothing like time-and-a-half,” sales associate John Thompson told reporters “Just think: the joy, the cheer, spending a week pretending you don’t live in abject poverty. Maybe I’ll even have enough leftover to go to the movies!”

After making interest payments on his crushing student debt, and toiling away at his morning job, Thompson plans to send out a celebratory Snapchat during the 15 minutes he has before his other job starts. And Millennials say it’s not just the extra pay that makes this time of year so special.

“The long weekend gives folks time to go to the cottage and enjoy the natural wonders of this country,” said Florence Lee, a barista. “Which means that I get to make $16 an hour and I only have to deal with a fraction of the rude yuppies I usually do.”

As of reporting, Baby Boomers were engaging in their long weekend tradition: complaining about how entitled Millennials are.