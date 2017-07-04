Hundreds still waiting in line for Parliament Hill’s Canada Day celebrations

OTTAWA – As many returned to work today in Canada’s capital, hundreds more were still patiently waiting in line to check out the Canada 150 celebrations on Parliament Hill three days after the event ended.

At least 500 people were in a queue awaiting their chance to be screened by Parliamentary Protective Service to enter a now empty lawn.

“I’ve been here for 82 hours and wondering if Bono would be willing to do an encore for us,” explained a visibly sleep deprived Hal Singh. “Maybe I’ll get a glimpse of Prince Charles! This will definitely be worth the wait!”

Some stubbornly patriotic partygoers had fainted from exhaustion and dehydration as they waited, but their fellow linemates rolled their bodies forward every time the line inched ahead.

In related news, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson is advising spectators to line up now so they can get into the Canada 175 celebrations.