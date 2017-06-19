Man wins Facebook argument by being last to post in thread

AURORA, ON – A local man is declaring victory after being the last person to post in a heated debate on a news story post to Facebook.

The debate began Saturday morning at 10:12 AM when Niall Bell, 43, saw an opinion posted by a complete stranger, Gord Ricci, 32, which he found to be naive, ignorant, and misinformed.

“This guy thought he knew something about a topic he clearly knows nothing about,” explained Bell, who claims he has taken a class in said topic and therefore an expert. “I had to prove him wrong, and being the last to post certainly showed him.”

For over 14 hours, the two clashed in an epic debate with each side stoically refusing to hear each other’s’ arguments.

Ricci attempted to use widely discredited evidence for his claims as well as several hyperboles. However, Bell refused to concede any grounds to his argument and added a few tautological jabs at his opponent before blasting his opponent with single word, all-caps statements such as ‘PATHETIC’ and ‘SHAMEFUL.’

Finally, at 2:48 AM on Sunday, Bell issued his 68th comment in the thread, which lacked an immediate response from Ricci making him the winner of the debate.