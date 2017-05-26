The Justin Trudeau Random Photobomb Headline Generator

Since any staged interaction between the public and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considered newsworthy and a ‘photobomb’, the Beaverton has developed a state-of-the-art random headline generator for media outlets to use for their next big, national story. Go ahead and generate your own random headline by clicking ‘New Headline’ below.

Justin Trudeau photobombs AA meeting while doing a handstand donning open-collar turtleneck

New Headline