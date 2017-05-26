The Justin Trudeau Random Photobomb Headline Generator

Since any staged interaction between the public and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is considered newsworthy and a ‘photobomb’, the Beaverton has developed a state-of-the-art random headline generator for media outlets to use for their next big, national story. Go ahead and generate your own random headline by clicking ‘New Headline’ below.
"
"
https://twitter.com/AdamScotti?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Eauthor"
Want hilarious satire you can listen to? Check out The Beaverton Weekly Report podcast here