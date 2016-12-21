Nobody sure who gave Secret Santa gift of incriminating photographs

CALGARY – Nobody at the office is sure who gave Jake from accounting the thoughtful, but very unwanted Christmas gift of high-quality photographs that could destroy his professional and personal life.

“Oh,” said an ashen-faced Jake, as he held up his present with a shaking hand. “You. . . you shouldn’t have.”

Jake went on to add that whoever had him for secret Santa knew him so well – too well.

“Whatever was in that unmarked envelope must have been some gift, because Jake was crying tears of joy,” said Claire, from production, while Jake called his parents to tell them that he didn’t know what to do. “All I got was this crummy set of artisanal teas.”

While Jake admits he got into some bad situations back in his betting days, he says he’s been in the Gambling Anonymous program for years, he’s a changed man, that he sent the scarf to Darryl in HR, and that please just tell him who gave him that present and what they want, because he’ll do anything.

“I know who had him, but I’m not saying anything,” said Glenda from distro. “I think it would go against the whole spirit of Secret Santa. And also, I’ve been threatened.”

This is the most eventful Secret Santa since Tony in marketing got his children back last year.