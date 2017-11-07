7 regional Canadian dishes that are poutine

Canada is home to a veritable feast of regional dishes that will make your mouth water. From sea to shining sea, there’s a delicious, homespun recipe waiting for you in each city, town, or village. Here are some of our favourites.



According to tradition, poutine originated in the 1950s in Warwick, Quebec. A local restaurant combined french fries with cheese curds and gravy. It sounds crazy, but it’s surprisingly tasty!

2. Chips and gravy with cheese curds — Sackville, New Brunswick



This yummy dish is like no other. The locals of Sackville have always eaten chips and gravy, but when a popular food truck added cheese curds to the tried and true recipe, it started a fad that has lasted to this day. You won’t believe it, but somehow it tastes really good!

3. Cheese curds, topped off with french fries and a generous helping of gravy — New Bothwell, Manitoba



New Bothwell is famous for its cheese curds. But what happens when, in an effort to spice up the traditional recipe, one enterprising cheesemaker adds french fries and gravy? You guessed it, something new and unexpected, but unexpectedly delectable.

4. New York Fries Butter Chicken Poutine (Vegetarian) — Toronto, Ontario



I know what you’re thinking: “I want to try New York Fries Butter Chicken Poutine, but I don’t eat meat! How can I join in the fun?” The answer is easy! Just ask the cashier to hold off on the butter chicken topping, leaving you with only fries, cheese curds, and of course gravy! (We promise the gravy is vegetarian. Wink!)

5. Tater Tots and Cow Stuff — Calgary, Alberta



The darn tootin’est vittles of the wild west, this dish of tater tots, gravy and cheese is finger lickin’, lip smackin’, melt-in-your-mouth goodness. Yee-haw!

6. French fries and extras — Yellowknife, Northwest Territories



French fries, cheese curds and gravy. Pretty similar to the Quebec variety, only it costs about 3000% more.

7. Gravy-Cheese Potatoes — Nanaimo, British Columbia



The history of this foodstuff is disputed, but according to Bob Jacobi Jr, owner of the restaurant Chips and Cheese, it was a simple order mix up. In the 1970s, a visiting tourist asked for friend fries, chess, and an early grave. Unfortunately, then-owner Bob Jacobi Sr misheard the order and cooked up french fries, cheese, and gravy. Surprise, surprise, the customer hated it.