Question Period: New NDP leader delivers eloquent takedown directly into television set playing CPAC

TORONTO – Newly minted NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has demonstrated his passion and fervour by delivering a blistering question to his television screen that was featuring CPAC’s Question Period.

The small room was brimming with anticipation as the 38-year-old confidently strode into his hotel suite and turned his television onto channel 152.

Speaking in both English and French, Singh hammered the Liberal government from child care and post-secondary education, to indigenous rights and transparency as though the entire House of Commons could hear him from 450 km away.

“Mr. Speaker, the federal government has spent over $110,000 in legal fees fighting an indigenous child over a $6,000 bill for needed orthodontic work,” said a convincing Singh to an illuminated screen. “The government promised a new relationship with the indigenous community when it was elected in 2015, but whether it’s the liberals or tories, it’s the same old story. When will the government finally make take its moral responsibilities for First Nations health care seriously?”

His inaugural was heard by a nearby staffer, and one of his neighbours from another room who heckled him by yelling “keep it down!”

“I was really impressed,” said Flor Del Rosa, a hotel housekeeper who overheard all four of Singh’s questions. “I thought that this man is an excellent political leader the way he hypothetically addressed these important topics.”

After Question Period, the man who broke racial barriers in politics said that the government’s non-answer to his questions was typical, but said he would continue fighting for the little guy at every television set until he’s elected in 2019.