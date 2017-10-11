After interviewing Jagmeet about Air India CBC promises to question Catholic Andrew Scheer about the IRA

Luke is joined by comedians Andrew Ivimey and Freddie Rivas as well as writer Tom Conway. Together they discuss the CBC’s dog whistling interview (3:00), why people who don’t look like what white Canadians think a Canadian looks like have to constantly prove their Canadianess (10:00), the sex scandal (18:00), the hypocrisy of celebrities finally condemning Weinstein now (24:00), how Trump is Trudeau’s DUFF (31:00) and the Trump cabinet suicide pact (37:00). Then the approximately ten minute long quiz discovers the perfect place for escaped prison inmates to hide.

Subscribe: iTunes, Stitcher, Google Play, RSS

Breaking News! The second season of our television show premieres November 1st on Comedy