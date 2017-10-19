Andrew Scheer dismantles pro-white supremacy news outlet by hiring everyone who works for it

OTTAWA – Conservative leader Andrew Scheer is waging a one man crusade against white supremacy in Canadian media by hiring away everyone who works for far-right media outlet The Rebel.

“The Canadian people don’t want a media landscape drenched in alt-right ideology,” Scheer explained. “This is an organization that during the Charlotteville protests in August sympathetically referred to white supremacists as ‘patriots.’ That kind of racism has no place in a news organization. It needs to be right next to me in the halls of power.”

Scheer has already begun dismantling Rebel Media by hiring Rebel Media board member Hamish Marshall to run the Conservative election campaign in 2019. Marshall has slowly been distancing himself from his role as a board member of Rebel Media ever since it became politically expedient to distance himself from his role as a board member of Rebel Media.

“If I hire everyone who works for The Rebel, they can’t work for The Rebel anymore,” Scheer said. “I deprive The Rebel of the staff they need to keep churning out their conspiracy theorist, pro-fascist, xenophobic, racist, anti-semitic, and misogynistic commentary, while at the same time building my own staff. It’s win win. A very efficient system.”

Other political parties are taking notice of this bold Conservative strategy. The Liberals, facing criticism for proposed changes to the tax code, are considering implementing their own plan to hire their way out of scandal by simply employing every Canadian who has ever paid taxes.