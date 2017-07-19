Staunch protectionist Donald Trump demands NAFTA agreement with less regulations, more free trade

Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, the Beaverton Weekly Report is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

Luke is joined by Pat Smith, Kristy LaPointe and Tom Conway for a look at how the US really doesn’t care about Canadian news. They talk about how little the facts in the Omar Khadr case are being discussed (3:30), treating the case like a bad insurance claim (7:30), how the GOP’s biggest bill was getting shot down while Trump was driving a fire truck (13:00), how the US NAFTA wish-list seems too good to be true (23:00), and what happened with the whole wall with Mexico thing (27:00). Then the Approximately 10 Minute Long Quiz reveals how devious Winnie the Pooh has always been.