President elected due to email scandal being brought down by email scandal

Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, the Beaverton Weekly Report is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

Luke is joined by Alex Huntley, Jess Beaulieu and Aisha Brown for a deep dive on the Donald Trump Jr. scandal. They break down how this is like hearing the Beatles for the first time (2:00), the absurdity of Jr.’s ‘adopting Russian babies’ defence (5:00), how Donald Trump describes people the way other people describe cuts of steak (11:00), why this is like watergate only if Nixon had an idiot son (15:00) and why Senate Republicans will never stand up to Trump (24:30). Then the Approximately 10 Minute Long Quiz reveals how all this traces back to a Russian pop star.