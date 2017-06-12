Come From Away celebrates award win by screeching-in Tony audience

NEW YORK — The cast and crew of the renowned Canadian musical, Come From Away, celebrated their Tony Award win for ‘Best Musical Director’ by officially screeching in every audience member at the televised ceremony.

“Alright, everyone up on your feet! You too, Cynthia Nixon,” ordered Come From Away director Christopher Ashley to the crowd. Witnesses reported that the audience, comprised of the toast of New York’s prestigious Broadway theater community, dutifully rose up to take part in being screeched in as “honourary Newfoundlanders.”

The screeching in ritual requires participants to kiss a codfish, repeat “Long may your big jib draw”, and drink a shot of Newfoundland screech – a potent variety of rum. The Tony audience, which included 2017 Award winners Kevin Kline, Rebecca Taichman, and the cast of Jitney, reportedly all eagerly took part.

“Come From Away is about a time when Newfoundland invited Americans into our homes. Now, you’ve welcomed us onto Broadway,” proclaimed Come From Away cast member and native-born Newfoundlander Petrina Bromley, decked out in a traditional sou’wester. “With that said, drink your screech!”

“That screech was something, but I’ve had stiffer drinks,” exclaimed Broadway legend Patti Lupone, moments after kissing a codfish full on the lips.

The screeching in went smoothly, though Tony presenter Sutton Foster reportedly balked at kissing the codfish, until facing peer pressure from fellow presenters Glenn Close and Sally Field. Likewise, Tony presenter Lin Manuel Miranda had to be repeatedly smacked with a wooden spoon to stop him from freestyling extended verses following “Long may your big jib draw”.

“Next year we should just start the ceremony this way,” added Tony Awards host Kevin Spacey, posing for photos with his official “Screeched In” certificate. At this, the remaining rum was dispersed through the crowd, and a chorus of “The Night Paddy Murphy Died” broke out among the crowd.

As honorary Newfoundlanders, the entire Tony audience then took the next logical step of moving to Toronto.