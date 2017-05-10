Opposition finally catch on that Trudeau has been replaced by cardboard cutout for two weeks

OTTAWA – Two weeks after a life-sized cardboard cutout of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau replaced the actual Prime Minister, opposition parties have finally caught onto the ruse.

“I knew something was uncanny about Trudeau these past few weeks,” said Conservative Candice Bergen. “He was flat, staring, and was perfectly still, but I couldn’t quite put my finger on it.”

For 331 consecutive hours, the $63.24 figure of Trudeau sat through debates, motions, votes, points-of-order, and adjournments while it swayed with the heating/air conditioning without anyone noticing that it wasn’t the real Trudeau.

“He never really answers the questions we ask him, so I thought it was just another day in Parliament,” recounted the NDP’s David Christopherson who asked the Prime Minister two questions about employment, but received no response.

The discovery wasn’t made until today when the large print was accidentally knocked over by Liberal MP Steve MacKinnon.

“Hey, wait a minute!” yelled Conservative Scott Reid pointing after realizing the opposition was hoodwinked by a two-dimensional impostor. “That’s not how someone should fall over! I don’t even think that’s a real Prime Minister!”

The government has subsequently replaced the fake Trudeau with an attractive mannequin that was stolen from the Bay.