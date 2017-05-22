Men’s Rights Activists question why we don’t also celebrate King Victoria

MONTREAL – Prominent men’s rights groups across the country are protesting the annual Victoria Day celebration, accusing it of unfairly favouring Queen Victoria over King Victoria.

“This is a perfect example of how the lamestream Liberals perpetuate the emasculation of society by ignoring male monarchs like King Victoria in favour of women,” said Chuck Orbit, president of Men Matters Local 402, “I’m all for equal rights but it’s gotten so bad that they don’t even teach kids about him in school anymore.”

Men’s Rights groups insist that the King deserves equal attention to that of his female counterpart who ruled for 63 years over an empire which spanned the globe.

““For some reason people have decided that only female royals matter and we don’t talk about the men anymore!” continued Orbit from his backyard clubhouse/tree-fort where he holds meetings. “What about King Elizabeth? Or King Latifah?”

In a move to raise awareness of King Victoria, MRA groups have taken to handing out leaflets describing his many accomplishments they hope to find evidence for. These include the conquest of Old Zealand and the construction of the London Tube system. They also praise his support of important artists of the day, like the Bronte Brothers.

“This is a travesty! Other than the immense number of classic novels, Shakespearean plays, statues, paintings, films, churches, squares, famous buildings, ships, landmarks, hotels, premium cable dramas, Robin Hood stories and Arthurian legends, when have you heard anyone even mention the dozens of British kings?!” Orbit commented.

At press time the MRAs were praising British Columbia for being the only province with the integrity to name their capital city after King Victoria.