Luke is joined by podcaster Todd Van Allen, writer Eric Turkienicz and Second Jen creator/star Amanda Joy. They discuss the question on everyone’s minds: who the fuck is Andrew Scheer (3:00)? But also: how great it feels to see Kellie Leitch lose so badly (6:00), missing Maxime Bernier’s dank memes (9:30), how the Liberals will deal with Andrew Scheer (15:00), the NDP/Green Party deal in B.C. (18:00), the potential Alberta-B.C. NDP feud (22:00) and Donald Trump being a sad little boy (26:00). Then the Approximately 10 Minute Long Quiz exposes how reality is but a mere construct, but in a fun way.