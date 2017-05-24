Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, the Beaverton Weekly Report is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

This week Luke is joined by Beaverton anchor Miguel Rivas, writer Tristan Bradley and comedian/podcaster Cathryn Naiker to talk about the best and worst news of the week. They tackle Donald Trump’s ‘an idiot abroad’ tour (3:00), that fucking orb (7:30), Trump’s latest Israel gaffe (13:00), the upcoming NATO Summit (15:30) and why old people’s inability to use photocopiers could swing the Conservative Party Leadership Race (22:00). Plus the Approximately Ten Minute Long Quiz deals with the depressing reality of life in Florida.