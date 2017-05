Hot weather means three things: fun, sun and the searing pain of seasonal chafe. Here are five trendy styles that say: there is literally a friction fire starting between my thighs:











https://www.flickr.com/photos/shelaya/5654860725 https://www.flickr.com/photos/ingermaaike2/5796078923 https://www.flickr.com/photos/ladyelaine/841654257 https://www.flickr.com/photos/60873056@N03