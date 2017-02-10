Mom and Dad tag-team to remember boring anecdote

TORONTO – In an inspiring display of teamwork, local parents Al and Mary Dickinson joined forces on Friday to regale their son with a completely boring anecdote.

“What a trip!” Mary announced shortly after arriving at her son’s Toronto apartment for a weekend visit, thus kicking off a whopping 15-minute story about her and her husband’s relatively uneventful travels.

Working in perfect synchronicity, the couple took turns recounting the various insignificant details of their voyage, including the wonderful meal they had at an airport Sbarro, their plane’s short delay on the tarmac, and a rousing conversation they had with a fellow passenger who sold insurance.

“Oh and I watched a terrific movie on the plane. Al, what was it called again? You know, the one with that actress I like.” The team began spit-balling a few possible movie titles before finally agreeing that it was The Proposal with Sandra Bullock.

Although their son confirmed he had “no idea where this story was going,” he admitted that seeing his parents working together like this was actually kind of heartwarming.

However, cooperation soon gave way to conflict when the couple’s tale devolved into a heated dispute over whether their cab driver said he was from Slovenia or Slovakia.

At press time, the Dickinsons swore they had brought this up for a reason, but couldn’t for the life of them remember why.