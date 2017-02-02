Groundhog predicts there are only 9 springs left BREAKING: The Groundhog Day winter prediction got a little weird Watch complete episodes of the Beaverton [here], and tune in for new episodes every Wednesday at 10pm on Comedy! If you enjoyed this, follow us on Facebook: WATCH GREAT SHOWS ON COMEDY > < @midnightMon-Thurs 11.30epThe Daily Show with Trevor NoahWatch Full EpisodesFull Frontal with Samantha BeeWednesday at 10.30epPeople Of EarthSeries Premiere Thursday 10.30epJeff Ross Presents: Roast Battle II4 Night Event Starts Thursday 10.30epThis Is Not HappeningTrue stories told by comedians