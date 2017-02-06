Barista wakes up happy and refreshed, ready to be screamed at by customer

TORONTO – Feeling well-rested and in high spirits, local barista Jennifer McMahon has woken up this morning ready to be berated by a customer for any conceived imperfections in their morning coffee.

“It’s mornings like this that make me glad to be alive,” said McMahon. “Even if someone walks in today with such a chip on their shoulder about the amount of foam in their cappuccino that I wish I’d just called in sick.”

After getting out of bed, McMahon began her day’s preparations while whistling to herself, unaware of exactly when or why someone would be screaming in her face, but nonetheless wholly equipped to stand there and accept it.

“I don’t know what it is, but I’m just in such a great mood today,” said McMahon, who will have to endure a loud diatribe from a corporate lawyer because the Americano he orders ‘extra hot’ will be too extra hot. “Just look at that sun!”

At press time, McMahon’s day got slightly worse as she broke down, gave the angry customer his drink free of charge and got called in for a talk by her manager.