Quiz: Are you on the Nice List or the Naughty List this year? A frivolous question, all mortals sin

It’s that time of year again! The smell of gingerbread is wafting from the kitchen, the tree is being decorated, and pretty soon jolly old St. Nick will be coming down the chimney. Will he be bringing you presents this year, or a big pile of coal? We already know the answer, given the inherent depravity of all humans, but maybe you can prove us wrong!
1. Question #1: Have you been good this year?
A. Boy oh boy, have I! Just the best!
B. Uhhh… I guess? Maybe? I could have been better, you know how it is.
C. Anything but. Why fight what a wicked heart desires?
2. Question #2: Shortbread cookies, devil’s food cake, or the still-beating heart of a sable mare? As if we didn’t already know.
A. I love shortbread! I’ve got a hot batch ready for Santa right now.
B. Well I do like chocolate—wait, what was that third one?
C. Filly is a richer meat , but I’m not one to oppose tradition.
3. Question #3: Is the mark burning, gleaming crimson? Don’t lie now, we’ll know.
A. Not for years now. My daily prayers keep the fires at bay.
B. Look, I’m just doing this quiz during my lunch break. I don’t want any weird stuff.
C. Oh yes, and when the day comes I shall display it proudly to the world.
4. Question #4: Santa, Krampus, or Super Krampus? We’ll allow you to make your empty choice.
A. Nicholas will be our saviour in the Christmas Wars to come
B. Like, the movie with Adam Scott?
C. Super Krampus’ birch burns so much sweeter. Please, another swat my lord!
5. Question #5: Last question: let’s just put it all out there. Are you on the nice-list of the naughty-nice?
A. The nice-list, a-duh
B. Christ, I don’t know! Why do you even have three options for an A or B question?!
C. The naughty-list, if I had to guess
Mostly A's
You boast of good deeds and a just heart, but we see past your lies. The name of one so vainglorious as yourself could only be found on the naughty-list. Coal for you, and nothing else!
Mostly B's
There is truly no worse kind of person than you, feigning ignorance of your nefarious nature. “I guess I’m kind of sort of maybe good, but I don’t really exactly know.” That’s you, that’s what you sound like. Coal for you, you brute!
Mostly C's
You are on the naughty-list for certain, but rejoice in that sweet child. You will soon receive dark gifts beyond the conception of any mortal, just you wait. But also coal! Coal for you!
