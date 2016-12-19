Premier vacationing in Costa Rica says he’ll be working hard on tan for Manitobans

San Jose, COSTA RICA – Manitoba Premier Brian Pallister has vowed that he will be working hard to make his skin the perfect bronze colour for the benefit of all citizens while he vacations in Costa Rica for the next eight weeks.

“I don’t take a break being Premier,” explained Pallister calling from one of his ocean-view beach house properties. “I’m outside 10 hours a day, six days a week on that beach and turning over once every 30 minutes. I have to hydrate constantly and the sun can be very draining, but I’m doing this for the good of the people who elected me.”

“But I guess won’t be the only Golden Boy at the legislature when I get back,” Pallister added with a chuckle.

In addition to basting himself in the sun, Pallister says he has a busy schedule of putting the province back on track by being 6,200 km away from it for the next two consecutive months.

“Later this week, I will be on a fact-finding mission by visiting an ancient Mayan temple. I want to see if their lost civilization had a better policy on creating more child care spaces. Next, I’ll deliver the fiscal update while zip lining above a lush tropical jungle. Before that day is over, I will go kitesurfing to see if there’s any potential for that technology for our budding aerospace industry.”

The Premier says that he’s already created 15 jobs in the local gardening, housekeeping, cooking and massage therapy businesses, and knows he can do the same when he returns to Winnipeg once the weather warms up.