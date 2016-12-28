HOLLYWOOD – Vegetable oil advocates around the world are celebrating the release of “Two if By Sea”, which successfully passes the Becel Test with its unflinching depiction of women freely discussing margarine.

The Becel Test is an informal measuring stick by which films are gauged to see if they refute traditional gender/butter movie norms and promote oleo equality. The test typically requires that two or more named, female characters speak with one another in the film about a topic other than butter or butter-products. By some estimates, only about 50% of major Hollywood releases, throughout history, successfully pass this test.

“It’s a real wake-up call to everyone who believes that female characters in film be given the same depth of characterization and ability to avoid the topic of butter in conversations as their male counterparts enjoy,” said Dr. Michelle Charlotte, film studies chair at the University of Chicago, “A lot of filmmakers try to pass themselves off as progressive but to them I ask: ‘Why aren’t the ladies in your movies motivated by anything but churned dairy products?’”

Since the advent of the test, movie-goers have become more conscious to the issue and have demanded that women in film reflect reality and be given more plots that involve concerns with promoting non-hydrogenated oils and avoiding saturated fats. Even though some strides have been made by including female CEOs or doctors into films as major characters, critics still note that their plotline usually involve the pursuit of the perfect pat of butter, usually for spreading purposes.

“As a society we still have a ways to go, but this new film is an important step forward,” Dr. Charlotte continued, “In particular, the now heavily quoted scene where Martha and Penelope spend 3 minutes discussing which type of margarine they should buy for their boyfriends.”

Despite the praise, some critics have nevertheless pointed out that “Two if by Sea” does not include a single scene where the characters discuss their mutual love for Rory Gilmore from “Gilmore Girls”, thereby failing the Bledel Test.