These everyday items found in your household could almost be a real holiday gift for friends and family!











Mug – Photo by Alex Huntley

Cookie Cutters- URL https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Backform_Pl%C3%A4tzchen.jpg

Bottle of wine – URL https://www.flickr.com/photos/montuno/27460884375

Painting – URL https://pixabay.com/en/brush-color-paint-child-play-art-96240/

Potted Fern – URL http://www.publicdomainpictures.net/view-image.php?image=10017