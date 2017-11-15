Julian Fantino opens marijuana store in Veterans Affairs office he closed

WINDSOR, ON – Former Minister of Veterans Affairs Julian Fantino is opening up a pot shop in one of the nine Veterans Affairs offices he closed in 2014.

The former Conservative MP turned cannabis company executive purchased the office spaces, and made quick work clearing out pension paperwork, survivor benefit requests, and veterans waiting in line.

“I’m glad I could finally use those buildings for something,” explained Fantino while hanging up a green, leaf-shaped LED light.

“I was convinced to get into the marijuana business because cannabis really took the edge off from arguing with all of those veterans,” said the former Toronto Police Chief. “Then I saw wounded vets struggling to obtain a prescription for medical marijuana, and it dawned on me; I could make a lot of money selling this stuff.”

Fantino emphasized that these pot shops are not elaborate, police-style set-ups where he would arrest users the moment they try to buy one ounce of pot, but said he’ll still carry a gun and a taser “for protection.”

“But really, I have the vets to thank because if it wasn’t for them, I might still be in government and closing more offices,” add Fantino.