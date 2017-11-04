×
Watch Wed 10pm ET
Episodes
National
National
Local
Toronto
Montreal
Vancouver
North
Campus
University Reviews
Canada Votes 2015
World
World
U.S.
Historical Archives
Sports
Sports
Business
Business
Culture
Culture
Comics
Lifestyle
Health
Opinion
Stats
Classifieds
Krysten
Magazine
BeavFeed
Beavfeed
Choice Your Own Adventure
Quiz
Slideshow
Guide To/How To
Video
Video
Watch the Show!
Podcast
The Beaverton Weekly Report
Rejected Headlines
Sports Unillustrated
Walking Tours
The Book
Gendered Insults
Watch Wed 10pm ET
Episodes
National
National
Local
Toronto
Montreal
Vancouver
North
Campus
University Reviews
Canada Votes 2015
Ethics watchdog says cabinet ministers must disclose how much of their wealth is pirate booty acquired during coming-of-age adventures
Nation can’t remember what Stephen Harper looks like
Royal Canadian Mint announces new quarter not commemorating anything
Trudeau demonstrates support for middle class by wearing ‘two car garage’ socks
Friends celebrate after couple reposts wedding photos for third time
Old German neighbour was probably just a cook or something
Friend with slow cooker suggests you get a slow cooker
‘I’m a pretty big deal on Twitter’ reports total knob
New ‘Screemers’ haunted house features men explaining politics to women
Toronto Mayor John Tory smashes crack pipe to christen new Rob Ford Memorial Stadium
Thousand of sober, intelligent art aficionados to enjoy Nuit Blanche by not attending
TTC Promises ‘Transit System of the Year’ decals will be on buses by 2023
Quebec to no longer protect Gilbert Rozon, unless he books Louis CK for JFL 2018
Quebec judge probably a little flattered by attention of judicial council, media
Quebec fights back against Islamic extremism by oppressing women and religious minorities
Montreal driver accidentally discovers turn signal while reaching for latte
Guide To: Vancouver
5 random children invited to David Suzuki Foundation as enigmatic environmentalist chooses successor
Christy Clark resigns as CEO of B.C. Liberals
After consulting tenancy act, local woman decides to ask landlord for her kidneys back
Whitehorse RCMP riot squad deployed to Save-On-Foods opening to quell artisanal bread-related violence
Whitehorse residents agree
Yukoners generously sever toes to replace stolen one from Dawson City bar
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
College student concerned strike will affect his opportunity to become a temporary, part-time employee like his professors
Cool prof knows name of every student he wrecked on midterm
Campus newspaper breaks week old news
Only comment TA leaves is just ‘the medium is the message’
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
World
World
U.S.
Historical Archives
Settlers of Catalan declare independence, free ore and sheep for all
Japan green-lights “Gundam Seinfeld” as revenge for every shitty US anime remake
Donald Trump addresses UN General Assembly with face covered in wing sauce
God sick of shutting all these doors and opening all these fucking windows
US imposes 300% duty on Ryans, accuses Canada of handsomeness dumping
Liberals rejoice as Manafort indictment leaves only 87 steps left in Trump impeachment process
Trump not worried about being indicted since he has air tight insanity defence
America terrified newly released O.J. Simpson will steal memorabilia again
July 24th, 1967: French President De Gaulle calls for Quebec to surrender, await for international help for liberation
Portraits of Canadiocity: Martin Luther King Jr
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Sports
Sports
The Beaverton’s NHL preview 2017-2018
Doctors concerned Sidney Crosby has sustained another concussion after he accepts invitation to Trump White House
City of Edmonton offers to pay for Flames’ new arena in exchange for naming rights to ‘Eat Shit Calgary’ Place
Toronto Raptors looking to compete for title of fourth or fifth best team in NBA
Business
Business
Pizza Pizza celebrates 50th anniversary by ordering Dominos for entire office
Inspiring! Company sex robot appointed first female CEO of Uber
Siblings irate after father buys golden child a better criminal defense attorney
Sex robot makers are buckling to PC pressure and refusing to make one that looks exactly like my mother
Culture
Culture
Comics
Lifestyle
Health
Opinion
Stats
Classifieds
Krysten
Magazine
Netflix finds Kevin Spacey too morally deficient to play Frank Underwood
Society ready to hate nerds again
Marketing campaign for Thor: Ragnarok gets out of hand after giant wolf eats the sun
Experts warn against participating in #asbestoschallenge
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Popular girl you thought would peak in high school reportedly still killin’ it
How To Go Vegan…Next Week
Man ghosts woman after 45 years of marriage
5 incredible road trips you’ll never be able to organize your friends into taking
Bernie Sanders admiration of Canadian healthcare makes patient waiting 2 years for hip replacement feel much better
Study: Niagara River fish have better access to antidepressants than most Canadians
Excessive cellphone use preventing teens from developing basic skulking skills
Local man fails to lose weight despite thinking about working out for over a week
Don’t we all own at least one property we forget about?
Dear Babysitter: Here’s a quick summary of the lies we’ve told our children
Point/Counterpoint: “There are plenty of fish in the sea” VS. “Actually, there AREN’T plenty of fish in the sea”
3 reasons I WASN’T “owned” when Johnny Cage splits-punched me in the genitals
86% of August e-mail traffic just duelling Out-Of-Office messages
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
BeavFeed
Beavfeed
Choice Your Own Adventure
Quiz
Slideshow
Guide To/How To
QUIZ: For God’s sake, what do the ghosts want?!?
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Wow! These laid off coal miners have retrained as social media influencers
Which Pennywise will you fuck this Halloween?
You’re Jason Kenney. Can you find an excuse to get out of going to Calgary Pride?
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
QUIZ: For God’s sake, what do the ghosts want?!?
Which Pennywise will you fuck this Halloween?
Quiz: Which Phoebe are you?
QUIZ: Can you earn the respect of this super cool 6th grader?
Top 7 travel destinations to get diarrhea
5 sundresses that are perfect to kick off chafing season
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
How To Go Vegan…Next Week
Guide To: Edmonton
Guide To: St.John’s
How To Lose Weight
Video
Video
Watch the Show!
Gendered Insults
Liberals rejoice as Manafort indictment leaves only 87 steps left in Trump impeachment process
Watch: Season 2, Episode 1
Trudeau still polling well with his core demo: non-Canadians
Podcast
The Beaverton Weekly Report
Rejected Headlines
Sports Unillustrated
Walking Tours
Brave Senator who endorsed, voted for Trump praised for running away from situation he created as fast as possible
Liberals announce plan to just let every Canadian choose their own tax rate
After interviewing Jagmeet about Air India CBC promises to question Catholic Andrew Scheer about the IRA
To avoid politicizing tragedy, Republicans suggest debating gun control once America goes a week without a gun death
Rejected Headlines: Episode 110, Jacob Duarte Spiel
Rejected Headlines: Episode 109, Ian MacIntyre
Rejected Headlines: Episode 108, Ilan Tzitrin
Rejected Headlines: Episode 107, Jocelyn Geddie
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 118
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 117
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 116
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 115
Walking Tours: The National Gallery of Canada
Walking Tours: Alexander Keith’s
Walking Tours: The Backrooms of The Royal Ontario Museum
Walking Tours: The PATH
The Book
1238432
Gendered Insults
Inspired by #metoo movement, local man promises to say cunt less often.
The second season of our television show airs Wednesdays at 10 on Comedy. You can watch the latest episode right
here!
If you enjoyed this, follow us on Facebook:
WATCH GREAT SHOWS ON COMEDY
>
<
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch Full Episodes
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Wednesday at 10.30ep
Just For Laughs: All Access
Watch Full Episodes
The Jim Jefferies Show
Monday at 10.30ep
The Opposition w/ Jordan Klepper
Watch Full Episodes
The President Show
Thursday at Midnight ep