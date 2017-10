Luke and the Panel (Ryan Dillon, Rebecca Reeds and Scott Montgomery) talk about Quebec’s new Niqab ban, Quebec’s distinct Islamophobia, the Liberals ‘choose your own adventure’ approach to business taxes, the latest in the NAFTA negotiations, and how Trump saying Obama never killed the parents of dead soldiers was a quiet week for him. Then the approximately ten minute long quiz finds out it is possible to steal 1.2 million dollars of fajitas.