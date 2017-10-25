Brave Senator who endorsed, voted for Trump praised for running away from situation he created as fast as possible

Luke and the Panel (Alex Huntley, Craig Fay and Marilla Wex) discuss the Liberals conveniently timed budget update, the ‘who gives a shit’ Bill Morneau scandal, Quebec’s attempt to walk back the Niqab Ban, Donald Trump’s SECOND feud with the family members of a deceased U.S. soldier, why Trump is a robot who can’t understand human emotion, and the ‘bravery’ of Republicans who are turning on Trump right before they retire. Then the Approximately Ten Minute Long Quiz reveals what is holding dolphins back.