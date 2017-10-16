Andrew Scheer tries to engage in social media by inviting everyone to play FarmVille

OTTAWA – In an attempt to connect with younger voters via social media, Conservative Party Leader Andrew Scheer invited all Canadians to play FarmVille.

“Justin Trudeau and Jagmeet Singh may have their fancy selfies or hashtags or whatever, but I think all Canadians can agree that virtual farming is an honest living,” Scheer said in a dark room only illuminated by his desktop screen.

Since having discovered the game two weeks ago, reports indicate that Scheer has since flooded unsuspecting Canadians with unrelenting but well-meaning notifications to join him in 2011’s most popular Facebook game.

Pointing at his computer screen, Scheer showed off his level 3 farm and the “great Canadian” crops he was growing.

“I just need, like, three people to accept my invitation and then I can finally level up.”

On his virtual farm, Scheer has made a point of collecting two of each animal in case of flooding. Scheer also said he was still trying to figure out how to add a pipeline to his property in the game.

“Let’s… build a… dairy farm… and better… Canada… to… gether,” Scheer said to himself as he typed out a message for actual farmers who are too busy farming to play FarmVille.

At press time, Official Opposition Leader insisted he could stop playing the addictive simulation game anytime he wanted to and can’t wait to look into Friendster.