 9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years - The Beaverton

9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years

View Gallery
9 Photos
The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Trump 2

Donald Trump. In 2017 dressing as Trump is satirical at best, tasteless at worst. In 2022 you're dressing as a the man who, two years previously irritated all of the Gulf of Mexico.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
New England Patriots at Washington Redskins 08/28/09

Tom Brady. In 2017 dressing as the New England Patriots quarterback is simply wish fulfillment for football fans. In 2022 you are mocking a CTE riddled man that can barely feed himself.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
costume-screaming-demon-devil-41521

Devil. Red foam horns and trident are a classic last minute, dollar store costume. After the devil is revealed to be real in the late twenty teens this costume becomes an offensive caricature.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Baywatch couple costume

Any Couples Costume. In the further everyone is polyamorous. A couple costume in 2022 will bring judgemental glances.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Lumber jack

Lumberjack. After the Northern Ontario revolution of 2018 dressing as a lumberjack will get you shot.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Ace Ventura poster

Ace Ventura. Not so much offensive as tacky and overplayed

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
punisher-1-maleev-variant-1

The Punisher. Much like Uncle Tom some fictional characters do not age well. The glorification of a gun toting, mentally deranged man will look inconceivable to future generations.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
hot-dog-2707798_1280

Hot Dog. After the world becomes vegan for health and environmental reasons hot dogs are a symbol of a barbaric past.

The Beaverton
9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
Mickey_Mouse

Mickey Mouse. In the year 2019 Walt Disney is awoken from his cryogenic state and takes Disney in a dark direction.

Ever had to censor a Throwback Thursday because your parents decided to dress you as ‘dream catcher girl’ or ‘generic mexican’. Although it may seem like the days of offensive Halloween costumes are over, here are a few popular Halloween costumes that will have future generations cringing.

 

Reactions?!
  •  ♥ 
  •  🍆 
  • LOL 
  • YAAAAS 
  • NAAAAS 
  • I do not know how I feel about this 
  • I just want to click a button 

 

Image credits: Flickr, Pixabay, Pexels, Marvel, WikiMedia Commons, a, b,
Breaking News! The second season of our television show premieres November 1st on Comedy! To join our studio audience for free, reserve your seats here!