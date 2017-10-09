9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years
New England Patriots at Washington Redskins 08/28/09
Tom Brady. In 2017 dressing as the New England Patriots quarterback is simply wish fulfillment for football fans. In 2022 you are mocking a CTE riddled man that can barely feed himself.
Ever had to censor a Throwback Thursday because your parents decided to dress you as ‘dream catcher girl’ or ‘generic mexican’. Although it may seem like the days of offensive Halloween costumes are over, here are a few popular Halloween costumes that will have future generations cringing.