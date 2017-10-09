9 adorable Halloween outfits that will be offensive in 5 years

Mickey Mouse. In the year 2019 Walt Disney is awoken from his cryogenic state and takes Disney in a dark direction.

Hot Dog. After the world becomes vegan for health and environmental reasons hot dogs are a symbol of a barbaric past.

The Punisher. Much like Uncle Tom some fictional characters do not age well. The glorification of a gun toting, mentally deranged man will look inconceivable to future generations.

Ace Ventura. Not so much offensive as tacky and overplayed

Lumberjack. After the Northern Ontario revolution of 2018 dressing as a lumberjack will get you shot.

Any Couples Costume. In the further everyone is polyamorous. A couple costume in 2022 will bring judgemental glances.

Devil. Red foam horns and trident are a classic last minute, dollar store costume. After the devil is revealed to be real in the late twenty teens this costume becomes an offensive caricature.

Tom Brady. In 2017 dressing as the New England Patriots quarterback is simply wish fulfillment for football fans. In 2022 you are mocking a CTE riddled man that can barely feed himself.

Donald Trump. In 2017 dressing as Trump is satirical at best, tasteless at worst. In 2022 you're dressing as a the man who, two years previously irritated all of the Gulf of Mexico.

Ever had to censor a Throwback Thursday because your parents decided to dress you as ‘dream catcher girl’ or ‘generic mexican’. Although it may seem like the days of offensive Halloween costumes are over, here are a few popular Halloween costumes that will have future generations cringing.

Image credits: Flickr, Pixabay, Pexels, Marvel, WikiMedia Commons, a, b,