Trudeau writes ‘Alberta’ on hand so he doesn’t forget province in next speech

OTTAWA – After forgetting to mention the province while listing all of the others in his Canada 150 address to the nation, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has jotted down ‘Alberta’ on his left hand for his next speech.

“I’m a little embarrassed that I’ve forgotten, but now that I have a learning aid and I’ve written it down five times, this shouldn’t be a problem,” said Trudeau, who is expected to speak at the Economic Club of Canada tomorrow.

“I’m sure to remember that…,” Trudeau paused to look at his hand, “…Edmonton is the capital.”

Some additional notes on his hand included the province’s notoriety for cowboy hats, oilsands, and its hatred for his father.

Trudeau also explained that he has borrowed flash cards from a grade five geography classroom so that he can memorize Alberta’s shape and the cities where he will lose seats in the forthcoming federal election.