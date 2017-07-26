Stock image of white guy running Conservative Party unveils Leadership Team: stock image of white family

"
Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

Luke and the Panel (Kevin Dowse and Wendy Litner) break down why the -Trump story is like watching Lost (2:00), speculate on why keeps asking people if he can pardon himself (8:00), question whether could be the real mastermind behind it all (13:30), come up with better names for the (16:00) and get into why financial news now needs to accommodate for Donald Trump (22:30). Then the Approximately Ten Minute Long Quiz poses the question on everyone’s mind: what will steal from the White House?

