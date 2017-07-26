Stock image of white guy running Conservative Party unveils Leadership Team: stock image of white family

Every week Beaverton editor-in-chief Luke Gordon Field assembles some of the country’s best comedians and writers to talk, mock and riff their way through the news of the week. Then he puts their knowledge to the test in a very important quiz where the winner gets absolutely nothing. Part panel show, part interview, the Beaverton Weekly Report is an hilarious look at what’s going on in the world around us. It’ll be just like watching CNN, only funnier and with fewer erectile dysfunction ads.

Luke and the Panel (Kevin Dowse and Wendy Litner) break down why the Russia-Trump story is like watching Lost (2:00), speculate on why Donald Trump keeps asking people if he can pardon himself (8:00), question whether Eric Trump could be the real mastermind behind it all (13:30), come up with better names for the Alberta United Conservative Party (16:00) and get into why financial news now needs to accommodate for Donald Trump (22:30). Then the Approximately Ten Minute Long Quiz poses the question on everyone’s mind: what will Sean Spicer steal from the White House?