Portraits of Canadiocity: Peter Mansbridge
Canada celebrates 150 years since finding totally uninhabited piece of land on which to build country
Nation’s Millennials celebrate four days of time-and-a-half pay
Counter-protesters to First Nations tepee on Parliament Hill set up traditional suburb
Ghost of John A. Macdonald taps broken keg in Canada Day weekend miracle
Fire truck in Canada Day parade desperately trying to get to actual fire
Study: tea bag string dropping into hot water God’s way of saying “Fuck you, Darryl”
Woman with freezer full of overripe bananas dies never having made banana bread
After consulting tenancy act, local woman decides to ask landlord for her kidneys back
The Beer Store launches delivery service in Scarborough to comfort citizens forced to live in Scarborough
Prison & Politics: Minimum Wage
Emergency officials: Is your home 72 hours booze prepared?
The male community must take responsibility for male terrorists
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
After consulting tenancy act, local woman decides to ask landlord for her kidneys back
Christy Clark and John Horgan agree to joint custody of British Columbia
White smoke billows from BC pot shops indicating a new government has been chosen
Tourists line up to offer their children to famous local sea lion
Yukoners generously sever toes to replace stolen one from Dawson City bar
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
REPORT: Jordan Peterson using Patreon money to defend free speech from atop new yacht
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
Concussed Crosby tattoos ‘you won the 2017 Stanley Cup’ reminder on his torso
Brampton man no longer “the Tiger Woods of impaired driving”
Hipster alcoholics excited for return of softball season
Blue Jays players warned to not risk injury by trying any more ‘baseball stuff’
Low-grade depression is summer’s hottest accessory
Commitment-phobic boyfriend manages to binge watch all 12 seasons of ‘Bones’
Caveman artist enters mammoth period
Old racist thinks racist kids have it too easy these days
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Man wondering if date special enough to shave shoulders
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Loose cannon health inspector asked to hand in his digital thermometer
Local man who owns kettlebell somehow still completely out of shape
How to enjoy hot yoga when that heating panel could fall on you at any moment
5 home remedies to keep that tick firmly embedded in your skin
As a giant rubber duck, I demand to know why I am here
I’m starting to think I might not do great in prison – by Jared Kushner
Video game protagonist: “I can’t use that item right now”
EDITORIAL: If it wasn’t for our discrimination, Pride wouldn’t even exist
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
Low-grade depression is summer’s hottest accessory
QUIZ: Are you on a staycation or being held against your will?
3 Adorable Dogs You Can Adopt Today Because They Irresponsibly Trapped Their Owners in a Hot Car
Wow! Donald Sutherland only allows Kiefer 20 minutes of Nintendo time every day!
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
QUIZ: Are you on a staycation or being held against your will?
QUIZ: Are you homophobic, Islamophobic or arachnophobic?
Quiz: Can you guess which repressed memory caused your nightmare?
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
5 sundresses that are perfect to kick off chafing season
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
Guide To: Canada 150
How To: Go Camping
How To: Own A Cat
Guide To: Winnipeg
Portraits of Canadiocity: Peter Mansbridge
Guide To: Canada 150
Prison & Politics: Minimum Wage
The Beaverton Weekly Report: Donald Trump does Donald Trump thing. Will this be the Donald Trump thing that ends Donald Trump?
The Beaverton Weekly Report: June 7, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 31, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 24, 2017
Rejected Headlines: Episode 104, Cathryn Naiker
Rejected Headlines: Episode 103, Amanda Joy
Rejected Headlines: Episode 102, Eric Turkienicz
Rejected Headlines: Episode 101, Anthony Botelho
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 110
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 109
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 108
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 107
Walking Tours: The Backrooms of The Royal Ontario Museum
Walking Tours: The PATH
