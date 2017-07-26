Quiz: Are you a rock, a paper or some weird third thing?

We all love the classic game Rock vs. Paper, but we’ve all also wondered at one point whether we’re more like rock or paper, or, god forbid, an object that is somehow neither. Take our quiz to reassure yourself that you one of the two accepted choices and not some bizarre interloper bent on destroying the Rock vs. Paper dichotomy forever.
1. Would you rather…
Be covered.
Cover something.
Try and do both somehow? Or neither? (Do not click this option.)
2. What is your role in starting a fire?
I’m the spark.
I’m the fuel.
I’m unsuccessfully trying to cut down more trees. (Why are we even giving you a third option?)
3. What would you rather do as an art project?
Sculpture.
Origami.
Confetti. (If you can call that art.)
4. What would you use to cut something?
A sharp rock.
A paper folded into a razor’s edge.
A strange pair of blades that have been joined and somehow pivot together. (Don’t even think about choosing this, you sick freak.)
5. How easily do you fold?
Never! I don’t back down!
Always! Better to bend than to break.
I mean, I can open and close sometimes. Does that count? (Why do you insist on perverting the wholesome game of Rock vs. Paper?)
You are a rock!
You are sturdy, dependable and logically inclined, just like good old rock! You don’t even mind that you start every game of Rock vs. Paper at a disadvantage, because rocks are very slow to anger. If you do mind the fact you keep losing, remember that without rocks to hold them down, paper would just blow away in the wind.
You are paper!
Much like a piece of paper, you are whimsical, malleable and full of creative potential! Some people might think you’re boring and covered with words and numbers, but you know how blank you are. And best of all, you can’t stop winning at Rock vs. Paper!
Oh my god, what are you?
Good lord! What non-binary affront to the rules of Rock vs. Paper are you? Are you supposed to be a bunny? Are you the concept of peace? What were you trying to get, you freak? Go back to whatever multi-hand signal throwing pit you crawled out of and let us throw our rocks and papers alone!
