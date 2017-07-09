Local man escapes allergy season by chopping off own head

Victoria, BC – Local man Liam Harris has managed to completely avoid the 2017 allergy season by using a large blade to remove his head.

“Oh yeah, Liam looks great. No sniffling, no coughing, no red eyes,” said friend Alex Voss. “Barely any symptoms above the neck at all.”

Self-decapitation therapy is considered by most doctors to be an extreme step in allergy management, one that should only be used in the most severe cases. Harris, who had to take two Claritin per day even when it was raining, is one of the first Canadians to undergo the controversial procedure.

“We went through all his options together,” said allergist Dr. Holly Chang. “It was either take allergy shots once a week or lop off the whole head right now. And, well, he really doesn’t like needles.”

Despite the incredible results, many Canadians are still wary of the technique which was first perfected by 18th century French peasants as a way to give relief to the aristocracy on high pollen days.

“I don’t like the idea of chopping off my head with a big axe,” said local retiree Chelsea Kline. “It’s should be a more natural cutting tool like a razor-sharp piece of slate, an elephant’s tusk, or maybe I could rip my head off bare-handed, just like our ancestors used to do.”

At press time, Harris could not be reached for any comment but was vigorously scratching at his hive-covered neck hole.