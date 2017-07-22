All I did was imply we should kill all liberals, and the left’s outrage machine is at it again

By NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch

Geez, here we go again. In classic fashion, all I do is near-explicitly call for violence against half of the country and now all the little leftist snowflakes are taking offense. Real mature, libtards.

I don’t even understand what the big fuss is all about. I just said that the police should brutalize peaceful protesters, and then that we, the people, should handle the rest with our ‘clinched’ fists.

‘Clinched’ around what, exactly? Well, I don’t need to be too explicit. We’re not exactly called the National Baseball Bat Association.

Even if what I’m suggesting is extreme, these perverts, traitors, and cucks are bringing it upon themselves. They deserve it after all they’ve done with ‘their’ media, ‘their’ schools, and ‘their’ movie stars and singers. That’s right folks, all those things belong to and are completely controlled by whoever ‘they’ are.

The liberals in this country have gone completely mad with power, except for, of course, power over the executive, legislative, and judicial branches of government.

Their language is hate and their message is violence, unlike the NRA’s message. Shooting another human with a shiny new Springfield XD-S (starting at $499.99) isn’t violence, it’s the Constitution.

In the end, all I’m saying is that these leftists are trying to bring about mob rule, and the only thing that can stop them is a spontaneously organized group of heavily armed private citizens.