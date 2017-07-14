×
Woman only had to go to space twice for man not to question her qualifications
Julie Payette happy to start her seventh most exciting career
Interest rate hike leaves millions of millennials exactly the same
Guantanamo Bay touts success story of child soldier turned multi-millionaire
Bored shark eats terrible surfer just because he’s there
8th grader on overnight trip declares, “What happens in Old Quebec City, stays in Old Quebec City”
Glowing red dot still at large, warn cat detectives
Friend has more body hair than expected
Toronto Public Library rents space to neo-Nazis after they promise to heil quietly
Police investigating after bodies of thousands of slashed prices found under rubble of demolished Honest Ed’s
After consulting tenancy act, local woman decides to ask landlord for her kidneys back
The Beer Store launches delivery service in Scarborough to comfort citizens forced to live in Scarborough
Montreal bachelor party ready to experience worst city has to offer
The male community must take responsibility for male terrorists
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
After consulting tenancy act, local woman decides to ask landlord for her kidneys back
Christy Clark and John Horgan agree to joint custody of British Columbia
White smoke billows from BC pot shops indicating a new government has been chosen
Tourists line up to offer their children to famous local sea lion
Yukoners generously sever toes to replace stolen one from Dawson City bar
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
REPORT: Jordan Peterson using Patreon money to defend free speech from atop new yacht
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
Torrie Lauren: North Korea
Samoa ejected after trying to sneak into G20 using fake ID
Trudeau already regretting allowing hotel-less Trump to crash in his room
Shadowy cabal agrees to buy bigger conference table
New Netflix program just a live feed of your friends having fun without you
Barron Trump poised to coast into “smartest son” position
Republican lawmakers call recess to play “Good Guys with guns vs Bad Guys with guns”
Megyn Kelly, NBC to provide “much needed platform” to Holocaust deniers
Portraits of Canadiocity: Martin Luther King Jr
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
Toronto Wolfpack cruises to 90-0 rugby victory against terrified group of children
Concussed Crosby tattoos ‘you won the 2017 Stanley Cup’ reminder on his torso
Brampton man no longer “the Tiger Woods of impaired driving”
Hipster alcoholics excited for return of softball season
Study: 94% of new homeowners not sure what a mortgage actually is
Uber CEO replaced by sleep-deprived foreign student who really needs the cash
Amazon acquires Whole Foods in bid to corner market on privileged white people
Sears Canada renames itself ‘Bombardier’ so government will bail it out of bankruptcy
Millennial with six jobs killing it, dying
Get excited Millennials: Russian State Television is bringing back “Happy Time with Oksana and Michail”
New Netflix program just a live feed of your friends having fun without you
New Spider-Man film mostly scenes of Uncle Ben dying
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
High school graduate taking year off to throw up in exotic locations
Man wondering if date special enough to shave shoulders
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Loose cannon health inspector asked to hand in his digital thermometer
Local man who owns kettlebell somehow still completely out of shape
How to enjoy hot yoga when that heating panel could fall on you at any moment
5 home remedies to keep that tick firmly embedded in your skin
Khadr apology, payout is an insult to all the Canadian vets who fought for our right to torture imprisoned children
I’ve kidnapped the Lay’s CEO’s family, and he still won’t bring back original BBQ
As a giant rubber duck, I demand to know why I am here
I’m starting to think I might not do great in prison – by Jared Kushner
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
Quiz: Which Game of Thrones sex game are my parents playing in their bedroom right now?
Quiz: Well, do you?
How to plan a wedding when both dinosaurs and meteors are in attendance
Government waste! This social worker gets paid over $30,000 dollars a year
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
Quiz: Which Game of Thrones sex game are my parents playing in their bedroom right now?
Quiz: Well, do you?
QUIZ: Are you on a staycation or being held against your will?
QUIZ: Are you homophobic, Islamophobic or arachnophobic?
5 sundresses that are perfect to kick off chafing season
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
How To: Throw A Backyard BBQ
Guide To: Canada 150
How To: Go Camping
How To: Own A Cat
Farmer’s market thrown into chaos after every vendor runs for NDP leader
Prison & Politics: Episode 4
Torrie Lauren: North Korea
President elected due to email scandal being brought down by email scandal
How will you celebrate Canada’s 151st Birthday
The Beaverton Weekly Report: Donald Trump does Donald Trump thing. Will this be the Donald Trump thing that ends Donald Trump?
The Beaverton Weekly Report: June 7, 2017
Rejected Headlines: Episode 105, Emma Overton
Rejected Headlines: Episode 104, Cathryn Naiker
Rejected Headlines: Episode 103, Amanda Joy
Rejected Headlines: Episode 102, Eric Turkienicz
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 112
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 111
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 110
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 109
Walking Tours: The Backrooms of The Royal Ontario Museum
Walking Tours: The PATH
Thinking of visiting the city that keeps claiming it’s the capital of Canada?
Want hilarious satire you can listen to? Check out The Beaverton Weekly Report podcast
here
If you enjoyed this, follow us on Facebook:
