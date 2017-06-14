Quiz: Can you guess which repressed memory caused your nightmare?

It’s the classic psychology quiz you do at work! Can you guess which of your past experiences is trying to express it’s emotional payload subconsciously?
1. Why do you think the dream always starts with you falling off a cliff?
Because I walked in on my mom and guy named Cliff one time.
Because I have no idea which direction my life is going in.
Because my subconscious knows that’s the best way to get my attention.
I don’t remember that.
2. Let’s talk about the alligator that eats you. Would you say you found the alligator attractive?
No. not at all.
Maybe, in a Precambrian sort of way.
Hell yeah.
I don’t remember that
3. How does the part where you’re surrounded by zombies make you feel?
Disgusted.
Mad as hell
Confused
I don’t remember that
4. Why do you think your stepfather’s face was on all of the earwigs you vomited up in that dream?
Because my stepfather is just one of the swarm of insects that is my mom’s love life.
Because of my strong desire to squash my stepfather.
Because it’s an appropriately fucked up thing to see in a dream like this.
I don’t remember that.
5. What do you think Steve Bannon talking in the voice of both your mother and your father represents?
My negative view of my parents.
The fact that anyone who’s with with my mom is untrustworthy.
The fact that my dad could possibly be Steve Bannon.
I don’t remember that.
The time you walked in on your mother and some guy.
Walking in on your parents is traumatic enough. Walking in on your mom and at the same time basically confirming that your dad is never coming back is sure to leave some emotional scars. The reason your nightmares are so bizarre is because you never learned the name of the man your mom was sleeping with and now your subconscious is trying to figure it out. Was his name Cliff? Or Al? Or Earwig?
The time your stepfather pantsed you at your graduation ceremony.
Looks like your angst towards your stepdad is the main driving force behind your nightmares. How original. All these bad dreams really are is a stew of anger bubbling up from inside your psyche. Nothing to worry about. Not a chance you’ll snap one day.
When you watched “Videodrome” and didn’t understand a second of it.
When a group of your friends picked “Videodrome” for movie night, you didn’t want them thinking you were the only one who couldn’t make sense of all that strange nonsense. You acted like you understood the film but, on the inside, you had no idea what you just watched. Your subconscious is trying to determine what meaning the movie could have by adjusting your nocturnal thought patterns to something more avant-garde.
The time you got the crap kicked out of you for sharing your dreams.
Okay, it stands to reason that your refusal to talk about your dreams could be the result of a negative experience stemming from an identical scenario. Probably you read your dream journal to the wrong crowd and then got beaten pretty bad for it. That, or the real repressed memory is buried so deep that you’ll never figure it out, which means it’s pointless to think about it further. Hopefully this quiz is the first step on the road to recovery for you.
