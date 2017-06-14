Quiz: Can you guess which repressed memory caused your nightmare?

The time you walked in on your mother and some guy.

Walking in on your parents is traumatic enough. Walking in on your mom and at the same time basically confirming that your dad is never coming back is sure to leave some emotional scars. The reason your nightmares are so bizarre is because you never learned the name of the man your mom was sleeping with and now your subconscious is trying to figure it out. Was his name Cliff? Or Al? Or Earwig?