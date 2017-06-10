Portraits of Canadiosity: Conrad Black

×
Ottawa announces $62 billion worth of defence spending delays
Quebec to ratify Charter if rest of Canada eats this grasshopper
The Beaverton renewed for season 2 after writers, cast pass brutal Canadian TV hazing rituals
Report: Not one goddamned pen works in this house
Firefighters rescue man from shower who forgot towel
Brampton man no longer “the Tiger Woods of impaired driving”
Boyfriend’s romantic picnic spread 80% kielbasa
City of Toronto announces street closures for Festival of Street Closures
The Beaverton Remembers: The Completion of The CN Tower
Toronto yuppies insist shopping at Food Basics puts them at risk of catching “poor”
Streetcar tracks won’t rest until all cyclists broken
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
White smoke billows from BC pot shops indicating a new government has been chosen
Tourists line up to offer their children to famous local sea lion
Used Vancouver ballot box now acting as a bachelor pad for $1700/month plus utilities
BC candidate awkwardly reaches out to local constituents at Wreck Beach
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
REPORT: Jordan Peterson using Patreon money to defend free speech from atop new yacht
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
Theresa May forms coalition with Northern Irish Unionists after agreeing to re-invade the rest of Ireland
Jealous Macron angrily refreshing Trudeau-Obama coverage every five seconds
Canadian tourist causes chaos after replying “I’m good” to yes or no question
World’s last two corporations announce merger worth “all the money”
Trump pulls out of climate change agreement in hopes climate will cave, give better deal
Entire G7 waits for Trump to leave so they can start real summit
Nepotism in the White House: Jared Kushner now gets to shave the president’s back
Chelsea Manning released from prison, excited for new career as Twitter abuse victim
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
October 20, 1970: FLQ cell requires Bescherelle to write this week’s ransom note
Brampton man no longer “the Tiger Woods of impaired driving”
Hipster alcoholics excited for return of softball season
Blue Jays players warned to not risk injury by trying any more ‘baseball stuff’
We look back at the non-call that Leafs fans can’t forget
WestJet realizes it can expand its business by also flying east
Controversy erupts after retailer unveils line of sexy Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costumes
Rogers unveils new ‘Unlimited Cost’ cell phone plan
Amazing! This highly effective dating app matches singles based on their targeted ads
Area woman so busy she doesn’t even have time to eat yogurt.
Hedley celebrates 14th anniversary of benefiting from CRTC laws
Sean Hannity reports Clintons killed Sean Hannity, while slowly raising pistol to own head
Dating app algorithm operates on assumption that we have any fucking clue what we want
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Man wondering if date special enough to shave shoulders
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
How to enjoy hot yoga when that heating panel could fall on you at any moment
5 home remedies to keep that tick firmly embedded in your skin
Guide To: The Human Body
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
I’m not racist, I’ve just been arguing that I should get to say the n-word for 6 days
“Why can’t you be more fun?” by your upstairs neighbour at 4am on a Tuesday
But if we raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour, how will I know that I’m better than my fellow man?
We bought a $3 million bungalow full of bats and were not happy with the result
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
Unbelievable! This Mandarin buffet is letting me eat as many noodles as I want
150 Canadians to celebrate on Canada’s sesquicentennial, except I could only think of 8
Inspiring! Meet the first Frat Boy to ever chant “U.S.A! U.S.A!”
Typical centrist: Emmanuel Macron is already trying to build pipelines in BC
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?
5 sundresses that are perfect to kick off chafing season
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
How To: Own A Cat
Guide To: Winnipeg
How To Plan A Wedding
Guide To: The Human Body
How To: Own A Cat
The Beaverton Remembers: The Completion of The CN Tower
Torrie Lauren
The Beaverton Weekly Report: June 7, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 31, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 24, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 18, 2017
Rejected Headlines: Episode 101, Anthony Botelho
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 107
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 106
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 105
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 104
Walking Tours: The PATH
Walking Tours: The National Gallery of Canada
Portraits of Canadiosity: Conrad Black
Conrad Black; the worst Canadian?
