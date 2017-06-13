Inspiring! When people told him he would never amount to anything, this bear went on to maul 15 people!

We all love a good underdog story, but how about an underbear story?

Meet Toby, a grizzly bear living in Algonquin park. Born stunted and unassuming in a bad part of the woods, nobody thought Toby would live very long. Park authorities and visitors assumed that he would die in obscurity, never leaving his mark on the world.

That was 8 years ago. Today, Toby is the world record holder for most confirmed attacks by an individual bear!

When he was three years old, Toby had a fateful encounter with a group of human campers. And, when they tried to scare him off, Toby had had enough of people doubting him and started scratching the camper closest to him with his paws. And thus, a legend was born!

Take that, societal expectations!

“Man, Toby is all that and more!” Said Rick Pangborne, who made a trip to Algonquin with three friends to meet and get ravaged by the now internet famous Toby. “I don’t remember much after he grabbed my leg and banged my head on a tree, but the parts I do remember were sick! I am never washing these scars!”

Toby’s accomplishments just go to show that with the right attitude, a 10 foot tall grizzly can be just as dangerous as a 12 foot tall one! At this rate, Toby will reach his goal of 100 attacks in no time!