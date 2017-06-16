×
SEASON 2 COMING SOON!
National
National
Local
Toronto
Montreal
Vancouver
North
Campus
University Reviews
Canada Votes 2015
World
World
U.S.
Historical Archives
Sports
Sports
Business
Business
Culture
Culture
Comics
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Health
Opinion
Stats
Classifieds
Krysten
Magazine
BeavFeed
Beavfeed
Choice Your Own Adventure
Quiz
Slideshow
Guide To/How To
Video
Video
Watch the Show!
Podcast
The Beaverton Weekly Report
Rejected Headlines
Sports Unillustrated
Walking Tours
How To: Go Camping
SEASON 2 COMING SOON!
National
National
Local
Toronto
Montreal
Vancouver
North
Campus
University Reviews
Canada Votes 2015
Canada immediately engulfed by holy fire after scrapping blasphemy law
Portraits of Canadiosity: Conrad Black
Ottawa announces $62 billion worth of defence spending delays
Quebec to ratify Charter if rest of Canada eats this grasshopper
Born again Christian did it for unlimited access to khakis
Gingham-clad man slid along reclaimed wood table, thrown through restaurant window in mimosa-fueled brunch brawl
Man pretty sure nobody on train will notice him clipping nails, moulting skin
Report: Not one goddamned pen works in this house
Beaverton Remembers: The 2003 Blackout
TTC plans radical initiative to improve weekend subway service with use of trains
City of Toronto announces street closures for Festival of Street Closures
The Beaverton Remembers: The Completion of The CN Tower
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
White smoke billows from BC pot shops indicating a new government has been chosen
Tourists line up to offer their children to famous local sea lion
Used Vancouver ballot box now acting as a bachelor pad for $1700/month plus utilities
BC candidate awkwardly reaches out to local constituents at Wreck Beach
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
REPORT: Jordan Peterson using Patreon money to defend free speech from atop new yacht
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
World
World
U.S.
Historical Archives
World leaders divided on attending state funeral for Hawaiian pizza inventor
Theresa May forms coalition with Northern Irish Unionists after agreeing to re-invade the rest of Ireland
Jealous Macron angrily refreshing Trudeau-Obama coverage every five seconds
Canadian tourist causes chaos after replying “I’m good” to yes or no question
Megyn Kelly, NBC to provide “much needed platform” to Holocaust deniers
Trump pulls out of climate change agreement in hopes climate will cave, give better deal
Entire G7 waits for Trump to leave so they can start real summit
Nepotism in the White House: Jared Kushner now gets to shave the president’s back
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
October 20, 1970: FLQ cell requires Bescherelle to write this week’s ransom note
Sports
Sports
Concussed Crosby tattoos ‘you won the 2017 Stanley Cup’ reminder on his torso
Brampton man no longer “the Tiger Woods of impaired driving”
Hipster alcoholics excited for return of softball season
Blue Jays players warned to not risk injury by trying any more ‘baseball stuff’
Business
Business
Sears Canada renames itself ‘Bombardier’ so government will bail it out of bankruptcy
WestJet realizes it can expand its business by also flying east
Controversy erupts after retailer unveils line of sexy Handmaid’s Tale Halloween costumes
Rogers unveils new ‘Unlimited Cost’ cell phone plan
Culture
Culture
Comics
Come From Away celebrates award win by screeching-in Tony audience
Study finds William Fichtner is the name of the guy
Area woman so busy she doesn’t even have time to eat yogurt.
Hedley celebrates 14th anniversary of benefiting from CRTC laws
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Health
Opinion
Stats
Classifieds
Krysten
Magazine
Man wondering if date special enough to shave shoulders
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
How to enjoy hot yoga when that heating panel could fall on you at any moment
5 home remedies to keep that tick firmly embedded in your skin
Guide To: The Human Body
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Raising the minimum wage will kill jobs, so we shouldn’t do anything and maybe also cut taxes
Do you really have to stare while I do this?
I’m not racist, I’ve just been arguing that I should get to say the n-word for 6 days
“Why can’t you be more fun?” by your upstairs neighbour at 4am on a Tuesday
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
BeavFeed
Beavfeed
Choice Your Own Adventure
Quiz
Slideshow
Guide To/How To
Quiz: Can you guess which repressed memory caused your nightmare?
Meet Trump’s powerful new advisor: his personal support worker, Mrs Ocampo
Sick of diamonds? Here are 5 alternative engagement ring stones that will have her saying “this just a bagel”
Unbelievable! This Mandarin buffet is letting me eat as many noodles as I want
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
Quiz: Can you guess which repressed memory caused your nightmare?
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
5 sundresses that are perfect to kick off chafing season
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
How To: Go Camping
How To: Own A Cat
Guide To: Winnipeg
How To Plan A Wedding
Video
Video
Watch the Show!
How To: Go Camping
RCMP to investigate white collar crime after discovering minorities commit these crimes too
Beaverton Remembers: The 2003 Blackout
The Rebelton: Defund The CBC
Podcast
The Beaverton Weekly Report
Rejected Headlines
Sports Unillustrated
Walking Tours
The Beaverton Weekly Report: Donald Trump does Donald Trump thing. Will this be the Donald Trump thing that ends Donald Trump?
The Beaverton Weekly Report: June 7, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 31, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 24, 2017
Rejected Headlines: Episode 102, Eric Turkienicz
Rejected Headlines: Episode 101, Anthony Botelho
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 108
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 107
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 106
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 105
Walking Tours: The PATH
Walking Tours: The National Gallery of Canada
"
45Q0APBaubs"
"
How To: Go Camping
Want to experience nature while getting just so drunk?
Want hilarious satire you can listen to? Check out The Beaverton Weekly Report podcast
here
If you enjoyed this, follow us on Facebook:
WATCH GREAT SHOWS ON COMEDY
>
<
Angie Tribeca
Monday at 10.30ep
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Watch Full Episodes
The Detour
Tuesday at 10.30ep
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Wednesday at 10.30ep
The Gorburger Show
Sunday at Midnight ep