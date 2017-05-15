Ransomware that attacked Sask government demands 1 million tonnes of potash or else

REGINA – According to sources within the provincial government, Hackers who have disabled parts of the Saskatchewan’s website are demanding over 1 million tonnes of potash or else it would release some very dull government secrets.

The ransomware that first hacked into saskatchewan.ca domain said that it has 24 hours to deliver the potassium rich fertilizer to a neutral meeting point.

“We’re not sure exactly who would make this demand, but we speculate it’s a highly sophisticated group of renegade wheat farmers,” explained the province’s Minister of Justice Gordon Wyant. “This may mean that children will not receive their potash for Christmas this year.”

Reports also indicate that Premier Brad Wall was overheard stating to his staff: “No, not the potash…anything but the potash…”

In response to the hacking, Central Services have reset the internal password to ‘GoRiders1!’