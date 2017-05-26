×
New Tim Hortons ad encourages people to put booze in their coffee
Men’s Rights Activists question why we don’t also celebrate King Victoria
Scandal-plagued senators debate shutting down the Senate opium den
Portraits of Canadiosity: David Suzuki
Moans from basement only thing keeping local B & B from 5-star Yelp review
Shorts Guy pulls the trigger a couple weeks early again
Friends and family look on helplessly as local woman contemplates Smallville marathon
Lost photo album from the 70s reveals local Mom’s fun side, coke habit
Toronto yuppies insist shopping at Food Basics puts them at risk of catching “poor”
Streetcar tracks won’t rest until all cyclists broken
Toronto couple relieved to find affordable home in Winnipeg
Honest Ed’s demolition crew rescues 3rd group of lost shoppers this week
Montreal celebrates 50th anniversary of 325th anniversary celebrations
Quebec apologizes to citizens still trapped by 1998 ice storm
Marionette festival showcases this year’s top nightmares
Guide To: Montreal
Tourists line up to offer their children to famous local sea lion
Used Vancouver ballot box now acting as a bachelor pad for $1700/month plus utilities
BC candidate awkwardly reaches out to local constituents at Wreck Beach
BC NDP desperately searching for some way to lose election
Local family inadvertently drives across Yukon for entire weekend in search of elusive vacant campsite
Trump announces tariffs on earthquakes originating from Canada
Whitehorse bylaw officers given light armoured vehicles
Thunder Bay transit opens single subway station
REPORT: Jordan Peterson using Patreon money to defend free speech from atop new yacht
University student working menial summer job unaware it will be permanent job after graduation
University revolutionary pretty sure intelligentsia won’t get purged this time
‘I’m going to business school’ reports man who just gave up
Acadia University: The Beaverton University Reviews
Dalhousie University: The Beaverton University Reviews
OCAD University: University Reviews 2014
Ryerson University: The Beaverton University Reviews
NDP claim Liberals stole their idea to form majority government
Sun newspapers still reporting Harper majority
90-year-old who has never voted proudly casts first ballot for Social Credit party
Conservatives unveil last minute attack ad accusing Justin of supporting Kansas City
World’s last two corporations announce merger worth “all the money”
France successfully defeats fascism for first time
Learn EVERYTHING you need to know about the Israel-Palestine conflict in just 60 seconds
Malala addresses dysfunctional foreign legislature where only 26% of representatives are women
Nepotism in the White House: Jared Kushner now gets to shave the president’s back
Chelsea Manning released from prison, excited for new career as Twitter abuse victim
Roger Ailes dies secure in knowledge he left the world a more terrible place
Frustrated Trump demands to know what he has to do to get impeached
Canadians Learn About Gandhi and Serial Killer Gilles de Rais
September 28, 1972: Paul Henderson’s goal causes World War III
Diefenbaker cancels Arrow program after discovering aircraft lacks cupholder
October 20, 1970: FLQ cell requires Bescherelle to write this week’s ransom note
Blue Jays players warned to not risk injury by trying any more ‘baseball stuff’
We look back at the non-call that Leafs fans can’t forget
Pillar suspended for two games for Presidential language
Sens shipping in fans from other teams to fill vacant seats
Amazing! This highly effective dating app matches singles based on their targeted ads
Pickle Barrel still most popular restaurant with people who steal individually packaged jams
Mountain Dew courts evangelical consumers with ‘What Dew would Jesus Do’ campaign
New S’well water bottle automatically charges you per sip
Report: Backpacks are just like purses that can hold stuff
Canadian Top Gun sequel centres around pilots waiting around for government to procure jets
Experts expect every living organism to have own podcast by 2018
TVO announces gritty Sharon, Lois & Bram reboot
Bob the Angry Flower: Press This
Bob the Angry Flower: Revolt
Bob the Angry Flower: Rhetorical
Bob the Angry Flower: Bank Job
Woman at gym can’t find a non-weird place to do glute bridges.
Local couple excited to invest time and money into pathetic garden
Inspiring! Woman cuts wedding guest list in half by throwing her relatives off of a bridge
Frantic cleaning of apartment before arrival of guests only quality time couple spends together
5 home remedies to keep that tick firmly embedded in your skin
Guide To: The Human Body
Friend who insists people shouldn’t use soap smells like shit
Why can’t millennials just bring me the horn of the Mountain Beast?
I ride my bike with my helmet around my handlebars in case I need to put it on just before I crash
Kathleen Wynne has to go, and that’s why I’m voting for—oh, oh no…
Journalists should only become the news if they are white: Toronto Star Public Editor
2014 Canadian Federal Budget Preview
Most frequent lies found on online dating profiles
What are you dressing up as for Halloween?
Senator and MP Expense Claims 2012
LOTS OF JARS FULL OF APRICOT PITS.
ESSAY WRITERS NEEDED ASAP. BIG MONEY $$$$$.
UNIVERSITY student seeking mannequin to come alive and be my girlfriend.
Is it time for Canada to legalize women?
SYRIA: Is it still a thing?
Have you seen my keys?
7 tips to prevent your house from smelling like shit
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
7 ways to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday that aren’t contemplating the genocide on which it is all built
Heartwarming! This grown man was moved to tears by sponsored content
6 money management tips from a toddler who just bought five Kinder Eggs
You just lit off a bunch of fireworks before realizing you were in the Art Gallery of Ontario. Can you save the priceless pieces of art?
You magically turned into a bug! Can you live a happy and fulfilling life?
You have a chance to punch a Nazi. Do you take it?
You just said something unintentionally racist. Can you get out of it?
Quiz: Are you the Premier of New Brunswick?
Quiz: You think you’re better than me?!
QUIZ: You just ate processed cheese off the floor. Didn’t you used to be better than this?
QUIZ: What should you be doing instead of this quiz?
7 women whose brazen sexuality we find unsettling
6 juices as raw as your holiday family interactions
5 Christmas songs Jewish people love hearing non-stop for an entire month
5 household items that could almost pass as Christmas gifts
How To Plan A Wedding
Guide To: The Human Body
How to Get Invited to a Cottage
Guide To: The North
We look back at the non-call that Leafs fans can’t forget
New Tim Hortons ad encourages people to put booze in their coffee
Portraits of Canadiosity: David Suzuki
Guide To: The Human Body
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 24, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 18, 2017
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 11, 2017 – Part 3
The Beaverton Weekly Report: May 11, 2017 – Part 2
Rejected Headlines: Episode 101, Anthony Botelho
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 105
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 104
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 103
Sports Unillustrated: Episode 102
Walking Tours: The National Gallery of Canada
